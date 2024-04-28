PDP wins all 33 LGAs in Oyo council election

Reading time: 1 mins
Election Update
File photo of INEC election material used to illustrate the report
Photo of INEC election material used to illustrate the report
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have won all the chairmanship seats in the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Oyo state council election held on Saturday, April 27.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) announced the result on Sunday, April 28, at the Commission’s Conference Hall in Agodi, Ibadan.

The announcement came amidst controversy over anomalies during the voting process.

The chairman of OYSIEC, Isiaka Olagunju, confirmed the results and declared the candidates of the PDP winner following the announcement of the results from each of the 33 LGAs where the election took place. 

Olagunju appreciated all electoral officers, party agents, and security personnel who participated in the process. However, he admitted that there was room for improvement and promised to provide the state government with a thorough report on the election as soon as it was completed.

However, parties in some LGAs complained about anomalies they observed during the election, ranging from personnel and material delays to the unavailability of critical materials.

Meanwhile, The African Action Congress (AAC) has expressed dissatisfaction with how the poll was conducted and has demanded that they be called off.

During a press conference held at the party’s Ibadan headquarters, the AAC’s National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, said the Oyo State government did not have a legitimate election.




     

     

     He demanded that the party’s chairman and another member who had been detained during the election process be released by security agencies.

    The ICIR reported that the LGA election was held amid tight security.

    The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, reportedly cast his vote at about 10.23 a.m. at polling unit 1, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East LGA.

    OYSIEC conducted the election, which was held across the 33 LGAs.

     

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.