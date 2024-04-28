PDP wins all 33 LGAs in Oyo council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates have won all the chairmanship seats in the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Oyo state council election held on Saturday, April 27.

The state Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) announced the result on Sunday, April 28, at the Commission’s Conference Hall in Agodi, Ibadan.

The announcement came amidst controversy over anomalies during the voting process.

The chairman of OYSIEC, Isiaka Olagunju, confirmed the results and declared the candidates of the PDP winner following the announcement of the results from each of the 33 LGAs where the election took place.

Olagunju appreciated all electoral officers, party agents, and security personnel who participated in the process. However, he admitted that there was room for improvement and promised to provide the state government with a thorough report on the election as soon as it was completed.

However, parties in some LGAs complained about anomalies they observed during the election, ranging from personnel and material delays to the unavailability of critical materials.

Meanwhile, The African Action Congress (AAC) has expressed dissatisfaction with how the poll was conducted and has demanded that they be called off.

During a press conference held at the party’s Ibadan headquarters, the AAC’s National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, said the Oyo State government did not have a legitimate election.

He demanded that the party’s chairman and another member who had been detained during the election process be released by security agencies.

The ICIR reported that the LGA election was held amid tight security.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, reportedly cast his vote at about 10.23 a.m. at polling unit 1, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East LGA.

OYSIEC conducted the election, which was held across the 33 LGAs.