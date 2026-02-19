Plateau confirms dozens feared killed in mining explosion

THE Plateau State Government has confirmed a deadly explosion at a mining site allegedly owned by Solid Unit Nig. Ltd in Kampani Zurak, Wase Local Government Area.

In a press release issued on Thursday, February 18, and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the government said its preliminary findings revealed that about 33 persons were inside the mining tunnel at the time of the explosion.

The government noted that many were feared dead, while several others who sustained injuries were receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

“The Plateau State Government has received with deep shock and profound sadness reports of a tragic explosion at a mining site in Kampani Zurak, reportedly owned by Solid Unit Nig. Ltd.

According to preliminary information, about 33 persons were said to have been inside the mining tunnel at the time of the explosion. Sadly, many lives are feared lost, while others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals,” the commissioner said.

Ramnap explained the state was working closely with security agencies, emergency responders, and health officials to contain the situation. She added that efforts were ongoing to secure the site, provide urgent medical care to the injured, and prevent further casualties.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Plateau State, we extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

“We share in your grief at this painful moment. Government is deeply concerned about the development and is working closely with relevant security agencies, emergency responders and health authorities to ensure that the situation is brought under control,” she added.

The commissioner disclosed that a high-powered team of experts from the Federal Ministry of Environment was expected in Wase from Abuja to assess the situation and determine the cause of the explosion.

“Meanwhile the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal had earlier reached out to the Governor and directed the immediate and total shutdown of all mining activities in the affected area pending further investigations. In furtherance of this directive a high powered team of experts from the Federal Ministry of Environment will arrive Wase tomorrow from Abuja to assess the situation.

The Government assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in addressing this tragedy and safeguarding lives across mining communities in the state,” she said.

Ramnap urged residents of Kampani Zurak and surrounding communities to remain calm and law-abiding, while the public has been cautioned against spreading unverified information that could heighten tension or panic.

“Government calls on residents of Kampani Zurak and surrounding communities to remain calm and law-abiding. We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information that may heighten tension or panic.

“Furthermore, we appeal to all relevant federal and state agencies responsible for mining regulation, safety enforcement, and disaster response to urgently intervene, conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and ensure that appropriate safety standards are strictly enforced to prevent future occurrences,” the commissioner added.