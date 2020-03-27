Poems written in the time of Corona

By Obemata

X

farther away from home,

nearer home,

the news gallops

like the speed of light

and arrives

at the continents’

shut doors –

the world is hiding.

between the keyholes,

eyes press up

against time,

spying;

bodies want to love,

but cannot.

who’ll seek freedom

for the world

through the doors’

keyholes?

XI

it is another day,

let’s wave hands,

not at each other

but at the wind constantly changing course

and bearing sad news,

the streams flowing differently,

weeping for the earth and the sky

adorned in sackcloths.

the streams aren’t tired of weeping,

nor is the wind tired of changing course.

tears well up,

while the wind changes,

changes and changes course,

and roams endlessly

like a vagrant.

let’s not forget the earth,

though innocence is a recent memory.

there’s no hope of morning,

only the testaments of night,

sackcloths that spread

and gather in eyes,

where light should have been.

this day is different.

the wind’s footsteps fall

where tears drench the earth.

let’s wave hands

not at each other

but at the lone egret migrating to another future.

let’s not count the white spots

on our nails

as we used to do as children –

counting is useless.

rather, let the eyes of our hands

follow the egret’s flight

to the future,

safer than this present.

XII

why seek my hand

in handshake

when you can wave

through the window?

the times have changed.

i have forgotten how to shake hands,

or exchange hugs.

silence befriends me behind closed door

and preserves the memory of love unrequited,

while my isolation lasts.

behind this door,

these will be my memories of the times tomorrow:

fear that has taken hold of my country;

corona advancing each day,

and searching for those it missed;

children who have lost their fathers,

mothers and uncles,

weeping with the ocean’s eyes;

the hearts that seek love

they cannot now give or receive.

for now, the day is a mirror-image of silence,

loneliness, where fear grows

and name my fears

and i wave, wave and wave through the window

at the world,

transfixed like the statue.

of all the hands of the world,

you seek mine.

XIII

who wails? who is wailing?

who can’t be consoled?

my mother country.

from tears

life will be reborn.

About the Poet:

Obemata, a lawyer and poet, is the author of the book of poems, Triptych. His works are represented in several online poetry journals and anthologies, including the recently released “Wreaths for a Wayfarer: An Anthology in Honour of Pius Adesanmi (Uchechukwu Umezurike & Nduka Otiono, Edited). His second book of poems, ‘Book of Soliloquies’, is forthcoming.