21.9 C
Abuja

Police acknowledge CSOs’ demand for breakdown of  N1 billion disbursed for police camps in the North

News
Editorial

Related

1min read

THE Nigerian Police Force has acknowledged the receipt of a Freedom of Information request by a coalition of anti-corruption and social accountability civil society organisations to provide details of N1billion allocated and disbursed for the supply and installation of police transit camp buildings and rapid response squad, including procurements from 2018 till date.

This statement was made available on Wednesday by the coalition of CSO interested in the police procurement system.

Follow The Money, SERAP, BudgIT and Enough is Enough (EIE) cosigned the letter following the investigation and publication by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), of an alleged misappropriation of N1 billion allocated for sham police transit camps project in some states in the North. 

In the FoI letter dated 13th of December 2021, the CSOs noted that “having observed that the welfare of the police officers is seemingly grossly underfunded and has become an issue of national concern despite the huge allocations to the security parastatal, it has become expedient to request these details.”

The letter further reads in part; “the Nigerian Police Force receives annual budgetary allocations by the Federal Government of Nigeria and state governments alike to support their operations and welfare which in turn has a significant effect on the state of security of the nation. 

“These police camps were intended to be a response to heightened insecurity including the violent invasion of herdsmen in Guma, Benue where over 70 people were killed and crops, farms and houses destroyed,” the FIJ report revealed.

The reputation of the Nigerian Police is sullied already, which makes it more urgent for the Inspector General to respond to the call for accountability by providing the details requested.

- Advertisement -

This year alone, the National Assembly approved a N74 billion Police budget that captures infrastructure, training and retraining of personnel of the police.

“The security of our nation will continue to deteriorate significantly if the loopholes in our security architecture are not addressed,” Follow The Money Founder, Hamzat Lawal stated.

Despite years of funding, the services of the Nigerian Police Force have been below standard as a result of greed, poor welfare and ill-equipped personnel which has resulted in an alarming increase in corruption within the force.

In line with the Freedom of Information Act, the CSOs have now requested that the Nigerian Police Force provide details of the N1billion allocation within 7 days of receiving the letter.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police acknowledge CSOs’ demand for breakdown of  N1 billion disbursed for police camps in the North

THE Nigerian Police Force has acknowledged the receipt of a Freedom of Information request...
Business and Economy

Yuletide pushes food prices higher despite November inflation drop to 15.4 percent

NIGERIANS are currently facing surging increase in food prices in the market, despite the...
News

Police confirm arrest of protesters in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some protesters...
Health and Environment

Lassa fever kills doctor, pregnant woman in Nasarawa

NIGERIA has recorded two new deaths from Lassa fever. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...
National News

Again, Senate steps down Gender Equality Bill

THE Senate has, again, stepped down a bill meant to create equal opportunities for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

INVESTIGATION: How poor planning led to failure of Abuja urban mass transport scheme

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleYuletide pushes food prices higher despite November inflation drop to 15.4 percent

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.