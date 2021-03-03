Police appeal for calm as gunmen kidnap expatriate in Ekiti

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ekiti State police command has appealed to residents of the state following the kidnapped of an expatriate by some suspected gunmen along Igbemo Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, told The ICIR in a statement that the police in collaboration with other security agencies are trailing the kidnappers to rescue the victim.

“Ekiti State Police Command regrets to inform the good people of Ekiti State that a kidnapping incident occurred today being 02/03/2021 at about 9:30 am along Igbimo-Ekiti Road where an expatriate was kidnapped. Our Operatives are already trailing the kidnappers and shall ensure they are arrested,” the statement said.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police enjoins everyone to be calm and avoid any form of apprehension as the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“A team of detectives, RRS and Safer highway team in collaboration with the Amotekun Corp, the vigilantes and the local hunters have since been deployed to ensure the rescue of the victim.”

The statement also implores any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects and other criminals in the society to inform the nearest police station or call or text 0806 233 5577 / 09064050086.

The latest abduction comes three months after a similar incident in Ekiti State.

In November last year, an expatriate working a road construction was abducted and released after two weeks.

Police ban unauthorised use of covered number plates

Meanwhile, the state police command has announced the ban of unauthorised use of covered number plates because of its threat to security in the state.

It has also banned the blaring of a siren and the use of revolving lights by unapproved persons.

“Undoubtedly, this in recent time, has pulled a great threat to the security of the State as some criminal elements hide under these guises to carry out their criminal intentions.

“To this end, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has warned against the unauthorized/illegal use of siren, revolving light, covered plate numbers and the use of unregistered spy plate numbers,” he said.

