Ekiti shuts offices, schools on election eve as police restrict movement for poll

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Ekiti shuts offices, schools on election eve as police restrict movement for poll
One of the public instutitions at the Old Governor's Office in Ado Ekiti under lock on Friday
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE
PUBLIC institutions and schools were on Friday shut by the Ekiti State Government to enable  residents prepare for the governorship poll slated for Saturday, June 20.
A statement by the state government said the holiday was to ensure public safety and the uninterrupted delivery of critical services for the election.
However, hospitals and health centres, fire service departments, and other essential service providers were exempted from the work-free day.

Checks by The ICIR revealed that some schools in the state and the Old Governor’s Office, where some public offices are located, in Ado Ekiti were under lock.

It was also observed that commercial drivers and motorcyclists made brisk profits from the last-minutes movements as residents travelled to communities where they would be expected to cast their ballots.

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Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has announced a restriction on vehicular movement across the state on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Abutu said the restriction would take effect from midnight (12:00 a.m) to 6:00 p.m and cover both intra-state and inter-state roads within the state.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the measure was part of comprehensive security arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly and violence-free election.

The police noted that the restriction would apply to all forms of motorised transportation, including private and commercial vehicles, trucks, tricycles and motorcycles.
Students and candidates participating in national structured examinations and assessments are exempted from the restriction and are allowed to proceed to their examination centres, the statement clarified.

“Travellers intending to pass through the state on election day are therefore advised to make alternative arrangements and use other routes.

“Accredited officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ad-hoc staff, journalists, election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and other essential service providers will however be permitted to move during the restriction period, provided they carry valid identification and clearance tags.”

The command’s spokesperson added that movement of VIPs with armed escorts to polling units and collation centres would not be tolerated.

it further stated that “vigilante groups, quasi-security outfits and volunteer groups are also prohibited from providing security services during the election.”

Abutu advised construction companies undertaking road projects in the state to suspend active construction work for the duration of the election, citing safety concerns.

He said only personnel of recognised security agencies and organisations under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) would be authorised to provide security at polling units, collation centres and other election facilities.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Ekiti Governorship Election, Abayomi Shogunle, as urging registered voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility peacefully, while assuring residents of adequate security before, during and after the poll.

The state police command also urged the public to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency or through the police emergency line, 08062335577.

Earlier, the Situation Room had described the Ekiti governorship poll as a litmus test of INEC’s readiness to conduct free, credible and fair election in 2027.

This is as INEC’s data shows 1,028,929 out of 1,059,360 total registered voters collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the exercise taking place across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas.

The state Governor Biodun Oyebanji faces challengers from 10 political parties in the election.

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

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