Ekiti shuts offices, schools on election eve as police restrict movement for poll

PUBLIC institutions and schools were on Friday shut by the Ekiti State Government to enable residents prepare for the governorship poll slated for Saturday, June 20.

statement by the state government said the holiday was to ensure public safety and the uninterrupted delivery of critical services for the election.

However, hospitals and health centres, fire service departments, and other essential service providers were exempted from the work-free day.

Checks by The ICIR revealed that some schools in the state and the Old Governor’s Office, where some public offices are located, in Ado Ekiti were under lock.

It was also observed that commercial drivers and motorcyclists made brisk profits from the last-minutes movements as residents travelled to communities where they would be expected to cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has announced a restriction on vehicular movement across the state on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Abutu said the restriction would take effect from midnight (12:00 a.m) to 6:00 p.m and cover both intra-state and inter-state roads within the state.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the measure was part of comprehensive security arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly and violence-free election.