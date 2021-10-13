30.3 C
Police arrest 3 CJTF for alleged murder of teacher in Maiduguri

Vehicle of Civilian Joint Task Force surrounded by youths/CREDIT: Hamza Suleiman

By Hamza Suleiman

THE Borno State Police Command has arrested three Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) members for the alleged killing of a 42-year-old teacher, Babagana Ahmed Gaidam.

The victim, a headteacher at Asheikh Jarma Mega School, Bulumkuttu Abuja, Maiduguri, was stabbed to death at his residents at about 3 a.m on Monday.

Before his untimely death, Babagana was said to have disengaged three of the CJTF members deployed as security men in the school after he discovered that there were allegedly stealing school property, such as fans, air conditioners, and other necessary teaching equipment.

Late Babagana Ahmed Gaidam/CREDIT: PRNigeria

After disengaging them, the CJTF members reportedly visited the resident of the victim to warned him to “stay away from them or else they would kill him.”

They met his wife when they came last week, and she relayed the message to her husband.

Consequently, at midnight, the assailants rode a tricycle to the victim’s house, scaled the fence and broke into his room while he was asleep. They began attacking him with a knife; while the victim attempted to fight back, but they overpowered and killed him.

The deceased’s wife had disclosed that her late husband recognised his killers because she heard her husband screaming the name of one of them while he was stabbing him until he no longer could shout.

A Senior Police Officer said that three suspected persons were arrested at Bulumkuttu Abuja on Tuesday, following a directive by the Commissioner of Police(CP), Abdu Umar.

The CP has subsequently confirmed the report, saying the suspects have been transferred to the state CID for interrogation.

“The name given by the wife of the deceased, which the victim was mentioning before his death, made it very easy to identify the suspected culprits.

“The three suspects would be transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Command for investigation.

The Senior Police officer said that the suspects would be charged with culpable homicide if found guilty of the crime.

The killing has generated outrage from residents of Maiduguri, who demanded that the killers be brought to book.

