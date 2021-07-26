We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

OPERATIVES of the Nigerian Police have arrested some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abuja court.

Those arrested had come to witness the ongoing trial of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu holding at a Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Police were seen dispersing members of the group in footage posted on Facebook as they gathered and sang solidarity songs in support of Kanu and demanding his freedom.

The Nigerian government, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, claimed Kanu was extradited two days before he was brought before an Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday, June 29.

Although the Nigerian authorities have refused to disclose how and where the IPOB leader was arrested, Kanu’s personal testimonies to his lawyers and his allies have fingered Kenyan security operatives in his arrest, an allegation Kenya has since refuted.

Kanu faces an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms.

Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria after soldiers raided his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, in 2017.