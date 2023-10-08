IPOB seeks dialogue with FG through UN-supervised referendum

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it is ready to negotiate with the Federal Government on a peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

The secessionist agitators want the dialogue to come through a United Nations-supervised referendum.

In a statement on Saturday, October 7, by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group claimed that IPOB had lost over 5,000 members and properties worth over $1 billion due to the extreme use of force by the Nigerian security forces.

“We, the global family and movement of IPOB, wish to reiterate once again that IPOB remains peaceful and open for negotiations and dialogue on the peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a UN supervised Referendum.

“IPOB’s peaceful agitation for Biafra Independence started in 2012. Never has IPOB been associated with violence or criminality in all our years of rallies and protests,” the group stated.

The pro-Biafran group stated further that the cardinal rule under which IPOB was formed was to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria.

“IPOB stands for peace. We stand for dialogue, and we stand for discussions,” it stated.

IPOB noted that the events from 1948 to 2023 have shown that it is practically impossible for Biafra and Nigeria to coexist as one nation.

“We have always maintained that self-determination is our inalienable right according to the UN laws,” the group added while reiterating its commitment to pursuing its self-determination peacefully according to international laws and regulations.

The group was declared a terrorist group by a Federal High Court in Abuja in September 2017.

Meanwhile, there has been ongoing enforcement of sit-at-home orders in the southeast by the secessionist agitators, leading to the loss of lives and property and adversely impacting the region.

One of the reports by The ICIR revealed that the region loses at least N4.6 trillion naira annually to the monday-sit-at-home orders.