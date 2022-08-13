Police arrest six suspects, recover 76 laptops in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Police Command says it has arrested six suspects and recovered 76 laptops.

The Command said the success was achieved in the city’s Central Area.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Josephine Adeh.

“The menace of theft of items in parked cars on occasions and public spaces around the Central Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has finally been brought to a low ebb as operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Central Police Station (CPS) in a painstaking investigation following public outcry arrested six suspects of two syndicates and recovered one tablet and 75 laptops of various brands and grades,” Adeh said.

She said the ongoing operation, which had lasted five days, was targeted at identifying the distinctive styles of the perpetration of these dastardly acts, and the arrest of notorious thieves and receivers of stolen properties, while recovering the items.

“So far, the male trio of Akintunde Balogun, a 48-year-old resident of Gwagwalada; Mohammed Usuf, a 27-year-old resident of Kaduna road; and Shetima Abubakar, a 27-year-old male resident of the Yangoji area of the FCT were arrested for theft, while Kabir Usman, a 37-year-old male resident of New Yanyan; Nasarawa State; Linus Imo, a 35-year-old resident of Airport road; and Praise Chinonso, a 40-year-old male resident of the Bwari area of the FCT, were arrested for receiving the stolen properties.

“Following the above, the suspects, in a voluntary statement, confessed their involvement in the criminal venture,” she added.

Adeh said the suspects woud be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

She urged people who had lost laptops or tablets in the Central Area and the Territory as a whole to approach the Central Police Station at the Federal Secretariat Central Area, Abuja, with tangible proof of ownership, to recover their items.