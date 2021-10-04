Police arrest two kidnappers at point of ransom collection

— 1min read

According to the State Police Spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, who identified them as Muhammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche, 18, they were arrested following a report of a missing child at the Agbara Area Command in the state.

”The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche, 18, were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area Command by Stephen Ajibili, who reported that his seven-year-old son, Daniel Ajibili, was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11:20am,” he said.

“He stated further that the abductors had called him and demanded an N1 million ransom if he wanted his son to be released.

“Consequent upon the report, the acting area commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilized his detectives to embark on a technical and intelligence-based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.”

He said the efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects, who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom, were ambushed and apprehended by the Police detectives. He added that the suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors.

Abimbola noted that the kidnappers were three, but one of them was currently at large when he discovered that his accomplices had been arrested.

He stated that the acting Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The commissioner also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted and brought to justice.