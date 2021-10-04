30.7 C
Abuja

Police arrest two kidnappers at point of ransom collection

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nigerian police. Photo: TVC.

Related

1min read

TWO suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Police while trying to pick up a ransom in Ogun State on Sunday.

According to the State Police Spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, who identified them as Muhammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche, 18, they were arrested following a report of a missing child at the Agbara Area Command in the state.

”The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche, 18, were apprehended following a report lodged at Agbara Area Command by Stephen Ajibili, who reported that his seven-year-old son, Daniel Ajibili, was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11:20am,” he said.

“He stated further that the abductors had called him and demanded an N1 million ransom if he wanted his son to be released.

“Consequent upon the report, the acting area commander Agbara, CSP Kayode Shedrack, quickly mobilized his detectives to embark on a technical and intelligence-based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.”

He said the efforts of the detectives paid off when the suspects, who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom, were ambushed and apprehended by the Police detectives. He added that the suspects subsequently led the policemen to a bush where the young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors.

Abimbola noted that the kidnappers were three, but one of them was currently at large when he discovered that his accomplices had been arrested.

- Advertisement -

He stated that the acting Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The commissioner also directed that the fleeing member of the gang be hunted and brought to justice.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police arrest two kidnappers at point of ransom collection

TWO suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Police while trying to pick up...
News

I didn’t say IPOB is responsible for the killings in South-East -Nwodo

FORMER President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Nnia Nwodo said there was no time he accused...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s secret businesses – and how he broke the law

By Adebayo HASSAN This report is one of the multi-part publications from Pandora Papers, a...
Featured News

Joe Igbokwe blames IPOB over Anambra home attack

SPECIAL Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources Joe Igbokwe,...
News

Nigeria’s debt burden, borrowings are worrisome – Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enock Adeboye has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI didn’t say IPOB is responsible for the killings in South-East -Nwodo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.