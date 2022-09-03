24.9 C
Abuja

Police arrests three suspected serial killers in Ogun

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
suspected criminals arrested in Ogun
THREE suspected cultists and serial killers terrorising Ijebu Ode and its environs have been arrested by the police in Ogun State

The suspects identified as Odukoya Odushina, Subomi Popoola and Itunuoluwa Taiwo were linked to several cult killings in the area.

Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the suspects have been identified by the police as the leading members of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity which has been terrorising Ijebu Ode.

He said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off received at the Obalende Police divisional headquarters, Ijebu Ode.

According to him, the police were informed that members of the gang were “holding nocturnal meeting at a black spot known as Sanga at the back of Central Mosque, with the plan to unleash terror on members of the community”.

Oyeyemi said operatives of the Command, from Obalende division, immediately stormed the black spot.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums attacked them with dangerous weapons, but they were subdued and the ring leader Odukoya Odushina a.k.a Odus who is the number 1 Eiye Confraternity, Subomi Popoola a.k.a Oyan and Itunuoluwa Taiwo were apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were not only into cultism, they were into armed robbery as well,” he said.

He explained further that the Command discovered that the first suspect had been arrested and charged to court, but was granted bail.

Oyeyemi said three days after the bail, “he (Odushina) went with his gang to rob at Ayegbami area of ijebu Ode where he killed one man simply known as Baba Njo”.

He said items such as jewellery, phones and suspected hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesman said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, have ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects, as well as “a massive manhunt for other members of the group with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible”.

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

