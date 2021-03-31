Police attribute death of 22 cows in Ondo to poisonous water

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ondo State police have attributed the death of 22 cows in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, to poisonous water.

Spokesperson of the police in the state Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said that further investigation had commenced into the incident.

The death of the cows belonging to one Ibrahim Saliu has reportedly caused panic and confusion in the community.

The state government has warned residents of the danger of consuming beef from the cows.

Reacting to the development, special adviser on security matters to the state governor Jimoh Dojumo disclosed that the herders decided to slaughter the cows after suspecting they had taken some poisonous substances.

He said government was putting necessary measures in place to ensure that the beef from such cows was not sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

The special adviser was of the opinion that if truly the cows were poisoned, consuming such would be injurious to human health.

In 2019, about 36 cows were reportedly killed by a thunderstorm at Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Community leaders suggested that the disaster was due to the desecration of a sacred shrine by Fulani herders who had intruded into the shrine of the ancient deity.

Despite the supernatural interpretation by the traditionalists, police said the thunderstorm that killed the cows was natural.

It was gathered that the cows were struck dead at the rocky elevation said to be sacred to the community.