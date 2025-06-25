Police clash with protesters in Nairobi, other Kenyan cities

POLICE clashed with thousands of protesters across Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and other major cities on Wednesday, June 25.

The protests marked one year commemoration of anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, which began at the country’s Parliament last year and spread to different parts of the country.

The ICIR reported that many protesters were killed in the country last year, with aggrieved citizens demanding for the resignation of President Williams Ruto.

Eight people were killed on Wednesday following the clash between the police and the protesters, according to the BBC

Doctors and human rights groups reported that at least 400 others were injured.

The country’s youth trooped into the streets en masse to honour the victims of the 2024 protests but they met stiff resistance from the police,.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government had banned media coverage of the protests.

In a directive issued on Wednesday, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) warned media outlets against broadcasting the protests, citing constitutional and legal justifications.

The directive, signed by the Director General of the Communications Authority, David Mugonyi, reminded media houses of their responsibilities under current broadcasting laws.

The authority cited Article 33(2) and Article 34(1) of the Constitution, along with Section 46I of the Kenya Information and Communications Act of 1998.

“This is therefore to direct all television and radio stations to stop any live coverage of the demonstrations forthwith. Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action,” the government warned.

Schools and businesses have been closed for fear of violence, even though the Police warn against attempts to storm the President’s Office and Parliament.