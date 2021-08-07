Police confirm arrest of informant in Ekiti kidnap incident

The Ekiti State Police Spokesperson Sunday Abutu told The ICIR that the man was currently being interrogated for his connection with the kidnappers.

“I can confirm to you that one Femi Akinlola, who is suspected to be working with the kidnappers is currently in our custody.”

Abutu said that the gunmen had, on Friday, shot the driver of the vehicle, a LEXUS 330 SUV, dead, adding that they took the two other occupants of the vehicle away.

The attack took place between Ewu-Ekiti and Aiyetoro-Ekiti, neighbouring communities in Ilejemeje and Ido/Osi local government areas of Ekiti State.

Abutu, however, told The ICIR that the Police, in conjunction with local hunters and operatives of Amotekun Corps, were already combing the forests around the area to rescue the victims and arrest the gunmen.

The Friday incident occurred just four days after gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, shot and killed a man, Ademola Afolayan, on a poultry farm at Ikere-Ekiti on Monday, August 2, around 5 p.m.

Also, former Ekiti State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Clement Adekola escaped death by the whiskers when his vehicle was attacked on August 3, also around 5 p.m.

The gunmen opened fire on Adekola’s vehicle as he was travelling along Ikere-Igbara Odo Road, in Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State.