Police confirm death of community school student in Akwa Ibom

Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Akwa Ibom State Police have confirmed the death of a student of the Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo Local Government Area. 

James Elijah, an SS 2 student, was stabbed to death by one Samuel Archibong.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR in a telephone chat on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Odiko MacDon said the incident was true and forwarded a statement released by the command on the matter.

In the statement titled, ‘Another Colossal Loss,’ MacDon regretted that secondary schools, which were supposed to be arenas of excellent knowledge acquisition, had become a theatre of fighting.

“It is again regrettable that on March 10, 2022, a student of Aka Community Secondary School, one Samuel Effiong Achibong, stabbed his mate, 18 years old James Elijah Adoke, to death.

“This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature, and it is totally unacceptable.

“As a Command, we have to send patrol teams to some secondary schools after closing hours to ensure that students can go home safely, else a fight may ensue. This is not only painful but condemnable,” he stated.

MacDon said the Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police Andrew Amiengheme was disturbed by the incident and had condemned the inhuman act.

“The CP notes that the Command will, henceforth, deploy its Special Surveillance Units to check excesses of students and nip them in the bud before untoward incidents happen.

“He condoles with the family of the deceased and has assured that the perpetrator will be brought to book while calling on all hands to be on deck for safer schools and better Akwa Ibom State,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State government has ordered the closure of the secondary school where the incident happened.

The Commissioner for Education Idongesit Etiebet condemned the incident and ordered that the institution be shut down to enable the State Secondary Education Board and the Ministry of Education to examine the matter.

