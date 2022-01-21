Police confirm kidnap of commissioner in Bayelsa

— 1 min read

THE Police in Bayelsa have confirmed the kidnap of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Federal Otokito.

He was kidnapped on Thursday night at Otuokpoti in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR, Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa State Asinim Butswat said the Police had intensified efforts to arrest the suspects and rescue the kidnapped victim.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted Federal Otokito at his residence in Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the kidnappers stormed his residence on January 20, 2022 at about 11 p.m. and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination.

The command said an investigation was ongoing and the victim would soon be rescued.

This is coming a few days after some unknown gunmen in the late hours of Sunday invaded the official residence of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources Nengi Talbot and abducted his six-year-old son, Antonio.

The Police confirmed the abduction at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital.