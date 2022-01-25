34.5 C
MacDowell Colony offers Literary Residency Fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
MacDowell
THE MacDowell Colony is inviting applications for its Literary Residency Fellowship.

The programme will provide time and space for journalists to work on long-form projects, and is slated to run from September of 2022 through February of 2023.

Journalists with professional standing in their fields, as well as emerging journalists, are eligible to apply.

MacDowell encourages artists from all backgrounds and all countries in the following disciplines: architecture, film/video arts, interdisciplinary arts, literature, music composition, theatre, and visual arts.

Journalists and visual artists can apply for a residency programme in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The organiser says, “About 300 artists in seven disciplines will be awarded fellowships this year and the sole criterion for acceptance is artistic excellence.”

The programme is free. A stipend is provided, depending on the applicant’s need, in addition to funding, to help reimburse journalists for travel to and from the colony. Financial aid forms are available upon acceptance and aid is awarded based on need.

The submission of the application deadline is February 10, 2022. interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

