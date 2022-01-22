Amaechi eyes speedy completion of Lekki Port

— 1 min read

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has tasked promoters of the Lekki Port to double their pace on the work in order to finish ahead of schedule.

Amaechi said this on Saturday during his inspection of the port site in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, in the company of top government functionaries, according to a statement from the management of the port.

He said, “I am happy. From the last time we came here, there has been huge progress. What this shows is that when you set your mind on something, you can achieve it.

“The agreement was that we would commission by the last quarter of 2022, but if we double our effort on this project, we could commission by July or August, and that would be great.”

Chief Technical Officer of Lekki Port Steven Heukelom explained that construction work on the project was on course and as scheduled, according to the statement.

He noted that dredging and reclamation works had reached 89.93 per cent completion, Quay Wall 85.65 per cent completion, Breakwater 79.66 per cent completion, the landside infrastructure development 67.82 per cent completion, thus bringing total works carried out on the project to approximately 80 per cent completion stage.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the port was at 80 per cent, according to a monthly progress report.

Heukelom also informed the minister that work had commenced on the marine services jetty, which the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would use to carry out their marine services obligation. He commended the Acting Managing Director Mohammed Bello-Koko for the support and partnership in preparation of the port for operations.

Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port Laurence Smith reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering the project by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Bello-Koko disclosed that NPA was procuring tug boats and other necessary infrastructure for the smooth take-off of the port.

Lekki Port is being developed by Tolaram and China Harbour Engineering Company. The Lagos State government and NPA are also shareholders in the project. The port is scheduled to start port operations by the end of 2022.

When completed, the deep seaport is expected to generate more than $9 billion and 160,000 jobs.