32.8 C
Abuja
32.8 C
Abuja

Amaechi eyes speedy completion of Lekki Port

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Amaechi
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi while inspecting Lekki Port on Saturday. Credit: Management of Lekki Port,
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

1min read

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has tasked promoters of the Lekki Port to double their pace on the work in order to finish ahead of schedule.

Amaechi said this on Saturday during his inspection of the port site in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, in the company of top government functionaries, according to a statement from the management of the port.

He said, “I am happy. From the last time we came here, there has been huge progress. What this shows is that when you set your mind on something, you can achieve it.

“The agreement was that we would commission by the last quarter of 2022, but if we double our effort on this project, we could commission by July or August, and that would be great.”

Chief Technical Officer of Lekki Port Steven Heukelom explained that construction work on the project was on course and as scheduled, according to the statement.

He noted that dredging and reclamation works had reached 89.93 per cent completion, Quay Wall 85.65 per cent completion, Breakwater 79.66 per cent completion, the landside infrastructure development 67.82 per cent completion, thus bringing total works carried out on the project to approximately 80 per cent completion stage.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the port was at 80 per cent, according to a monthly progress report.

A section of the Lekki deep seaport. Credit: Management of Lekki Port,

Heukelom also informed the minister that work had commenced on the marine services jetty, which the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would use to carry out their marine services obligation. He commended the Acting Managing Director Mohammed Bello-Koko for the support and partnership in preparation of the port for operations.

- Advertisement -

Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port Laurence Smith reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering the project by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Bello-Koko disclosed that NPA was procuring tug boats and other necessary infrastructure for the smooth take-off of the port.

Lekki Port is being developed by Tolaram and China Harbour Engineering Company. The Lagos State government and NPA are also shareholders in the project. The port is scheduled to start port operations by the end of 2022.

When completed, the deep seaport is expected to generate more than $9 billion and 160,000 jobs.

Website

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Business and Economy

Amaechi eyes speedy completion of Lekki Port

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has tasked promoters of the Lekki Port to double...
National News

Obasanjo insists he won’t return to PDP despite party pressure

A FORMER Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, on January 22, informed a delegation of leaders...
News

ICIR Twitter conversation looks deep into the IELTS controversy

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) held a Twitter Space conversation on the...
News

Borno Police arrest 51 suspects, recover fake military official stamp

THE Borno State Police say  they have arrested 51 suspects and recovered fake official...
Business and Economy

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

RESEARCHERS estimate the market size of Aba shoe industry at N144 billion ($350.364 million)....
Advertisement

Most Read

AMCON takes over assets of Ibadan DisCo’s core investor

Don’t send me back to school, they will kill me, Elkanemi College student writes...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

How Sanwo-Olu purchased trains abandoned by US state

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Police confirm kidnap of commissioner in Bayelsa

How 11-year-old student of Elkanemi Islamic school had his life almost snuffed out by...

I have been blocked from seeing Buhari, says Ortom

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleObasanjo insists he won’t return to PDP despite party pressure

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.