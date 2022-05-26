24.6 C
Abuja
24.6 C
Abuja

World Bank warns of looming recession

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
David Malpass World Bank Recession
President, World Bank Group, David Malpass. Credit: The Times of Israel
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
2mins read

THE President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, has warned of global recession in the midst of the Russian-Ukraine war that has threatened food and energy.

Malpass issued the warning during a virtual chat titled, ‘The Way Forward: A Conversation with David Malpass and Masood Ahmed,’ which was held on May 26, 2022, and monitored by The ICIR via YouTube.

He said, “There would be recessions in some countries, maybe many countries. The variables are how long is the war lasting with Russia and how does the world respond in terms of supplies. I am concerned about interest rate increases because we are running at a higher inflation rate. There are slowdowns in China and Europe and it is affecting developing countries.”

Malpass, who had an interesting chat with Masood Ahmed, President of the Center for Global Development, warned developing countries to stop subsidising energy, but to rather create safety nets for their citizens to thrive.

He said, “Economics is really clear that what you don’t want to do is put a cap on the price spike. You want to let the price go up and try to cushion the costs on people. Countries need to avoid export controls that block exports from leaving their countries.”

Ahmed, agreeing, stressed that subsidising gasoline prices was not a good idea, but advised that the gains should be used to help lower- income households deal with the costs.

The World Bank president expressed his displeasure with borrowing by many developing countries in Africa. He noted that one “bad practice” developed countries used to milk developing economies of funds was the use of non-transparent contracts. He accused many lenders of writing contracts with a non-disclosure clause that reduces accountability in the long run.

One of the lenders he fingered of using the clause was China, which he alleged began the process in 2014.

- Advertisement -

Economic and financial experts had warned the Federal Government recently that Nigeria risked losing key national assets to China in the event that it defaulted in paying back loans obtained from China, which is currently put at $3.48 billion

The experts spoke against the backdrop of the possible take-over of Uganda’s only international airport and other key assets over the East African country’s inability to repay a $207 million loan obtained on November 17, 2015 from the Export-Import Bank of China.

The loan has a maturity period of 20 years, including a seven-year grace period. According to the deal signed with the Chinese lenders, Uganda would have to surrender its only international airport after a default.

Not so long ago, Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, hinted in August 2020 the possibility of Nigeria forfeiting its assets to China in the event of a loan default.

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, begged the government of Niger Republic to allow Nigeria build a railway for that country

Amaechi reportedly said Nigeria had waived immunity on a loan, which means China could take the country to arbitration in the event of a default.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC governorship primary

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emerged winner of the governorship primary election of...
Business and Economy

FCT minister announces re-opening of Dei-Dei market

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Muhammad Musa Bello has announced...
Judiciary

Abba Kyari is safe in Kuje prison – Nigerian Correctional Service

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked the claim by the suspended Deputy Commissioner...
Conflict and Security

CIVIC condemns killing of 50 civilians in Rann, Borno State

THE Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has condemned the killing of over 50...
Health and Environment

UNICEF mourns death of 11 newborns killed by fire in Senegal

THE United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday mourned the loss of 11 newborns...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC governorship primary

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.