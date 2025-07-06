Police declare two officials wanted over assault on LG administrator in Rivers

THE Rivers State Police Command has declared two senior officials of the Ahoada East Local Government Area wanted for their alleged roles in the violent assault on the council’s Sole Administrator, Goodluck Iheanachor.

The officials are the council’s Chief Security Officer, Hector Ekakita, and the Chief of Staff, Aloni Olodi.

Iheanachor, one of 23 administrators appointed by the State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), was reportedly attacked on June 20, 2025, at the Ahoada East Council Secretariat.

In a statement released on Sunday by the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, the two officials are accused of criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder.

According to the statement, the duo allegedly led a group of about 30 youths who stormed the council office, assaulted Iheanachor, stole his personal and official belongings—including mobile phones and documents and forced him under duress to sign a resignation letter.

“The Rivers State Police Command has declared the following individuals wanted for criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault occasioning harm, and attempted murder in connection with the violent attack on the Sole Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor, which occurred on 20th June 2025 at the Council Secretariat, Ahoada East,” the statement read.

Iringe-Koko added that both officials ignored previous police invitations to report for questioning.

“Despite a prior public notice and formal invitation to report to the Police State h

eadquarters for questioning, the suspects have blatantly ignored the directive,” she said.

“These individuals, alongside a gang of about thirty persons, are alleged to have conspired to assault the Sole Administrator, inflicted bodily harm on him, forcefully obtained his signature under duress, stole his mobile phones and vital documents, and carted away both personal and official properties from his office.”

Iringe-Koko confirmed that Iheanachor is still undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has now declared the suspects wanted and urged them to turn themselves in.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“They are hereby advised, in their own interest, to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, immediately,” the statement said.

Adepoju also warned that anyone caught aiding or harbouring the suspects would face prosecution.

“The Police Commissioner warns that anyone found aiding, hiding, or assisting the wanted individuals to evade arrest will face the full weight of the law. The Rivers State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to justice and ensuring public peace and safety,” Iringe-Koko added.

The command called on members of the public with useful information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the Police Headquarters or call any of the dedicated police hotlines.