Police dispel rumours of terrorist attacks in Kubwa, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dispelled rumours making the rounds across the social media that bandits have infiltrated Kubwa area of the nation’s capital.

Stories of terrorist infiltration spread across social media platforms on Thursday after a video of a looting incident at Arab road, Kubwa, went viral.

But the rumours have been debunked by the Police in a press statement released on Friday, May 7. Police spokesperson Mariam Yusuf described the incident on the video as an aftermath of a demolition exercise.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral video of looting in the social media suggesting that the ‘Hausas were looting Southerners at Arab road, Kubwa-Abuja.’

“On the contrary, preliminary investigation reveals that the Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory earlier conducted a demolition exercise on Thursday 6th May, 2021 at Arab road, Kubwa, however, some yet-to-be-identified residents seized the opportunity to loot items from the demolition sites,” it read.

According to the statement, Police operatives from the Kubwa division had moved to the scene to restore calm and arrest suspects.

Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and has urged residents of the area to remain calm and law abiding.

Residents were also encouraged to report all suspicious movements or emergency through the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883, while conducts of officers were to be reported to the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) via 09022222352.

Following the presence of terrorists in the neighbouring Niger State, residents have expressed anxiety over possible terrorist attacks in the FCT.