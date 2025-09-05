Police invite El-Rufai over alleged conspiracy, inciting disturbance of public peace

THE Kaduna State Police Command has invited the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, for questioning over allegations of criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, and mischief.

El-Rufai was also accused of causing grievous hurt.

He was invited alongside six prominent leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Command in a letter signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Uzainu Abdullahi, directed the ADC Chairman in the state to ensure the appearance of the former governor and the other party members at the SCID on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Other ADC stalwarts invited with El-Rufai by the police include Jafaru Sani, Bashir Sa’idu, Ubaidullah Mohammed, Aminu Abita, Ahmed Rufa’i Hussaini and Nasiru Maikano.

The invitation letter titled “Investigation Activities: Case of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace, Mischief and Causing Grievous Hurt” said the invitation was to allow the invitees to explain allegations levelled against them by some complainants.

“You are requested to come along with them to SCID to clarify allegations reported against them by the complainants on 8th September, 2025,” part of the letter read.

Although the details of the complaints were not revealed, the police maintained that the move was part of efforts to maintain public peace and order in Kaduna State.

The invitation to El-Rufai and others followed a violence that erupted at the ADC transition committee inauguration in Kaduna last Saturday, when suspected thugs armed with cutlasses, clubs and stones attacked participants, injuring many and damaging vehicles.

Police later shut the ADC secretariat, with Kaduna command spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, saying the event was held without “prior notification” to security agencies despite “repeated warnings.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Later, the ADC alleged that the Kaduna State Police Command was trying to brand opposition politics as a crime.

El-Rufai, who has been at loggerheads with his successor, Uba Sani, has been very vocal in recent months. Just a few days ago, he accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of paying bandits to secure peace.

Recall that as part of its strategies to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, leading opposition figures, including El-Rufai, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, launched a coalition in Abuja on March 20.

After months of speculation over which platform the coalition would pursue its agenda, they settled for the ADC as a key opposition party that will challenge Tinubu’s APC in the 2027 elections.