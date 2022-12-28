21.1 C
Abuja

Police launch investigation into jogger’s death in Abuja

Breaking NewsConflict and Security
Marcus Fatunmole
Nigeria Police
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police has launched an investigation into the death of a Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission staff, Ahmed Usman Hassan, who was reportedly killed on Monday morning in Abuja.

Usman, a father of four, left home around 7:00 am to jog around his Ochacho Estate home in the Idu-Karmo District of the FCT on Monday, December 26.

His wife became worried when he didn’t return home. She contacted his friends and people in the estate, who lodged a complaint at the Idu-Karmo Divisional Police Station.

Preliminary reports showed that Hassan’s assailants allegedly pounced on him while he was jogging, stabbed him, left him in a pool of his blood and went away with his phone.

The deceased was reportedly taken to the Garki General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead. 

Many of his friends on social media and people in his estate described him as a gentleman, loving and peaceful.

They said he recently bagged a Master’s Degree in Energy Oil and Gas Economics from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

The deceased was taken to his home town in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, later on Monday for burial.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FCT Police Command, through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, said the new Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, had directed the division of jurisdiction and other investigative and intelligence assets of the Command to investigate the death and bring persons behind the crime to book.

According to the Command, Hassan’s body was discovered around 2: 00 pm on Monday by a search party organized by the Karmo Divisional Police Headquarters upon receiving the complaint that he was missing.

Hundreds of people converged on Barkin Ladi Town, Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, for the burial.

The ICIR reports that the attack on Hassan is the latest of the insecurity crisis in the FCT.

Last Friday, the newspaper chronicled some of the issues that have threatened the nation’s capital in a report on the appointment of the new FCT Police Commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar.

The FCT recorded a similar attack on a jogger in December 2020. The victim, a retired Air Commodore, Akin Johnson, was attacked and brutally injured by armed men while jogging alone near his residence at Lugbe, located along the Abuja International Airport Road.

Many residents of the FCT, especially civil servants and security forces, as well as workers in paramilitary agencies, usually engage in early morning jogging, covering some kilometres.

- Advertisement -

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), jogging as a physical activity has significant health benefits for the heart, body and mind. It also has several other benefits which are available here.

Lack of physical exercise can be very detrimental to human health and productivity.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light, and I beam it everywhere. I'm a good governance and decent society advocate. Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Female lawyer’s killing: Police to free two innocent officers

THE Lagos State Police Command has said two police officers arrested alongside the killer...
Political Parties

Obi picks Osuntokun, Obasanjo’s ex-aide, as new campaign DG

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has appointed a former Managing Director of...
News Analysis

Kukah’s comments heighten call for restructured economy, equity for incoming administration

THE Christmas message of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, on...
Breaking News

Ten die on Lagos-Ibadan road accident

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said ten persons died in an accident...
Featured News

My mother was killed in cold blood – Retired squadron leader’s son

SEIMA Godoz, son of retired Nigerian Air Force (NAF) squadron leader Helen Godoz, who...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Female lawyer’s killing: Police to free two innocent officers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.