Police launch investigation into jogger’s death in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police has launched an investigation into the death of a Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission staff, Ahmed Usman Hassan, who was reportedly killed on Monday morning in Abuja.

Usman, a father of four, left home around 7:00 am to jog around his Ochacho Estate home in the Idu-Karmo District of the FCT on Monday, December 26.

His wife became worried when he didn’t return home. She contacted his friends and people in the estate, who lodged a complaint at the Idu-Karmo Divisional Police Station.

Preliminary reports showed that Hassan’s assailants allegedly pounced on him while he was jogging, stabbed him, left him in a pool of his blood and went away with his phone.

The deceased was reportedly taken to the Garki General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Many of his friends on social media and people in his estate described him as a gentleman, loving and peaceful.

They said he recently bagged a Master’s Degree in Energy Oil and Gas Economics from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom.

The deceased was taken to his home town in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, later on Monday for burial.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FCT Police Command, through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, said the new Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, had directed the division of jurisdiction and other investigative and intelligence assets of the Command to investigate the death and bring persons behind the crime to book.

According to the Command, Hassan’s body was discovered around 2: 00 pm on Monday by a search party organized by the Karmo Divisional Police Headquarters upon receiving the complaint that he was missing.

The ICIR reports that the attack on Hassan is the latest of the insecurity crisis in the FCT.

Last Friday, the newspaper chronicled some of the issues that have threatened the nation’s capital in a report on the appointment of the new FCT Police Commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar.

The FCT recorded a similar attack on a jogger in December 2020. The victim, a retired Air Commodore, Akin Johnson, was attacked and brutally injured by armed men while jogging alone near his residence at Lugbe, located along the Abuja International Airport Road.

Many residents of the FCT, especially civil servants and security forces, as well as workers in paramilitary agencies, usually engage in early morning jogging, covering some kilometres.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), jogging as a physical activity has significant health benefits for the heart, body and mind. It also has several other benefits which are available here.

Lack of physical exercise can be very detrimental to human health and productivity.