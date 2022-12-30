Akeredolu hosts Amaechi, restates why presidency must shift to South

ONDO State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has restated the need for Nigeria’s presidency to shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari concludes his eight-year tenure on May 29, 2023.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the Government House in Akure while hosting the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor appealed to the former Rivers State governor to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The ICIR reports that Amaechi contested the APC presidential primary in June against Tinubu and other aspirants. He came second at the primary in Abuja between June 6 and 8.

Akeredolu explained that no loyalist of the APC could forget the lead role of Amaechi as Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign in 2015, which produced President Buhari.

Amaechi had resigned from Buhari’s cabinet, where he served for nearly seven years, in compliance with Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which says, “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purposes of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Akeredolu urged Nigerians to vote for Tinubu “in the spirit of fairness and equality.”

Amaechi was in Akure for the presentation of the staff of office to Chief Olu Falae as Olu of Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area.

Akeredolu appreciated the former minister for coming to Akure to honour Chief Falae, adding that the monarch has served Nigeria creditably well and the state is proud of him.

“Thank you for coming. Chief Falae has served this country creditably well, and we, in Ondo State, are very proud of him. He left the Bank, became the Minister for Finance and served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So he has done his best, and up till now, when he is less busy, he will find time to advise us”, the governor said.

According to the statement, Amaechi thanked Governor Akeredolu for recognizing and elevating Chief Olu Falae, describing him as one of the few Nigerian elites who is prominent, patriotic and had served Nigeria diligently.

“Because of my campaign for the presidency, I knew Chief Olu Falae. We visited his house in Akure. So I came to visit Chief Olu Falae, whom you have kindly recognized with the Panel report”, he added.

He lauded Governor Akeredolu for his leadership qualities and for always being at the forefront of good governance in the country.