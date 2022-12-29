32.1 C
Abuja

Ekiti: Tribunal dismisses Oni’s petition against Oyebanji’s election

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Segun Oni/PC: Premium Times
THE Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Segun Oni, against the victory of Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 gubernatorial poll.

Oyebanji, who is currently the state governor, had polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat Oni, who came second with 82,211 votes.

According to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bisi Kolawole, came third with 67,457 votes.

However, Oni, on July 7, filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge Oyebanji’s victory.

He hinged his case on alleged rigging by the APC candidate through voter inducement, and bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling stations.

Oni also challenged the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the APC deputy governorship candidate, Monisade Afuye.

But in the judgment delivered on Thursday, December 29, in Ado-Ekiti, the tribunal dismissed the petition.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led panel noted that Oni’s petition against the return of Oyebanji and Afuye, respectively, “failed woefully head or tail.”

The tribunal also resolved all issues in contention against Oni and his party, the SDP.

Vincent Ufuoma
