Ekiti to establish special courts to end gender-based violence – Governor’s wife

WIFE of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, has said that gender courts will be established across the state to deal with and end (GBV).

The governor’s wife stated this during an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday, December 2.

The interview was part of the activities marking the 2022 edition of the 16 days of activism against violence on women and children.

Oyebanji, who described gender-based violence as a hydra-headed problem, said the menace required a multidimensional and multi-sectoral approach to resolve.

“We will ensure that we gazette all our public policy laws and also review some of our laws to include whistleblowers and sexual violence crime protection, and mandatory reporting, among others,” she said.

The governor’s wife noted that her office is engaging all stakeholders in the state, including the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, civil society organisations, gender experts and vulnerable persons in the state to mark this year’s event.

“Some of the activities include, but are not limited to, sensitisation of key and relevant stakeholders on GBV, media engagement, awareness creation across the state, and community dialogue sessions.”

She, however, reiterated her determination to work in the footsteps of her predecessor, Bisi Fayemi, who she said, left beautiful legacies in her determination to end violence against women.

Oyebanji expressed gratitude to the state governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, for creating an enabling environment and ensuring that the global event is observed in Ekiti state.

“He has shown himself not only as a leader but also as a person who has passion for the development of women in Ekiti State as we commemorate the 16 days of activism,” she said.