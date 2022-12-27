Yuletide: Lagos records 24 fire emergencies on Christmas Day

THE Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has disclosed that it received 24 fire outbreak emergencies on Christmas Day.

The Agency said this was the highest-ever fire emergency it had recorded on a single day.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said ten fire incidents were also witnessed on Boxing Day, including a residential building at 54 Aledelola Street, Ikosi Ketu.

“Twenty-four fire emergencies were received on Christmas Day. This is the highest ever recorded in a given 24 hours. This gives much to be desired.

“The fire alert, which was reported at about 6.18 p.m. on Boxing day, was the 9th of the ten emergencies recorded that day,” she said.

The fire service said the incident, which recorded no casualty, is being investigated to find out the cause while efforts will be put in place to prevent constant fire and related emergencies since last November.

Adeseye advised Lagos residents to stop storing fuel and other explosive substances in their homes.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had earlier advised residents of the state to be safety cautious during the Yuletide period.

Head of LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the advise at the Agency’s Christmas Carol Service at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Oke-Osanyintolu said it is the LASEMA’s responsibility to manage emergencies and disasters on a 24-hour basis, stressing that the Agency was ready to discharge its responsibilities during the festive period.