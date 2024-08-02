back to top

Police may seek Army’s support if violent protests persist – Egbetokun

Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun
AS the #EndBadGovernance protest advances into Day 2 across Nigeria today, Friday, August 2, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said the Nigeria police might seek the Army and other security agencies’ support, to maintain the peace in the country.

Egbetokun said the first day of the #EndBadGovernance protests escalated beyond peaceful protest, devolving into mass uprising, looting and attempts to take over government buildings among others in some parts of the country.

In a live broadcast, on Thursday, August 1, the police boss stated that there were destructions in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT Abuja, Niger, and Jigawa, adding that several warehouses and shops were looted and destroyed.

He also noted that a police officer was killed while some were injured in their bid to sustain peace.

“The motive of the rioters was basically two: loot and destroy both private and government property. The destruction so far has been mind-boggling. There has been destruction in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT Abuja, Niger, Jigawa. Police stations have been destroyed. There have been attempts to take over government houses, loot government infrastructures, several warehouses and shops have so far been looted, and, in several instances, completely destroyed,” the IGP said.

Egbetokun further noted that despite a court order mandating that protests in Abuja be confined to the National Stadium, protesters took to the streets, stressing that nevertheless, the police provided security for them.

“In spite of the refusal of the protesters, for instance in FCT, to adhere to a court order requesting that protest in Abuja should be at the National Stadium, they trooped into the streets, and yet the police provided security for them. At no point did we breach their fundamental rights even as they breached court order.

However, The ICIR authoritatively reports that in major places in Abuja, including Eagle Square and Asokoro where protesters had later converged after initially moving from MKO Abiola Stadium, the police fired tear gas at the peaceful protesters before some of them started returning the canisters.

The IGP stated there were incidents of unprovoked attacks on security personnel, where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured in places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others.

He explained that in Lagos, the police EOD team responded swiftly and rendered safe what turned out to be an improvised explosive device (IED) at Bank Anthony Way.


     

     

    “Today in Borno State, we recorded one incident of an explosion which occurred in the crowd of protesters killing four instantly and severely injuring 34 others, many of whom are presently on the danger list,” he added.

    Egbetukun further warned the citizens to heed warnings by the police and other security agencies which he said were based on credible security intelligence.

    He added that the Nigeria police had placed all units on red alert, with its officers fully mobilised and prepared to respond to any further threats to public safety and order.

    “The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises,” the IGP said.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

