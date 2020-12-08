Police release lawmaker representing Odododiodio over shooting incident

NII Lante Vanderpuye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio Constituency Ghana election who was arrested last night has been released.

He was accused of gun shooting around the Modark hotel where the incumbent lawmaker was involved in an incident that resulted into a clash between supporters of the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was arrested alongside other suspects who lodged with him at the hotel.

According to his lawyers, no charges have been levelled against him but other suspected individuals are still in police custody.

Odododiodio constituency is one of the flashpoints identified during this election by the security agencies.

Prior to the collation process, some NDC party loyalists were seen celebrating victory even though the electoral commission was yet to announce the final result.

The jubilations stretched all through the night that it caught the attention of security operatives including the immigration officers.

The election has been described as a contest majorly between NDC and the NPP candidates. While the incumbent president is contesting under the NPP platform, his major rival, John Mahama is a candidate of the NDC.

As of the time of filing this report, the electoral body is yet to declare winner of the elections.