26.1 C
Abuja

Police replace items lost by brutalised journalist in Bauchi

Featured News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

Share this story
THE Bauchi State Police Command has replaced the items of  Damina Yusuf, a reporter of the African Independent Television (AIT), lost while being brutalised by operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state.

Yusuf was assaulted while on official duty to cover a protest by the students of the Bauchi State College of Agriculture, Yelwa, in Bauchi metropolis three weeks ago.

He also lost his equipment and personal belongings before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

 Apart from promptly condemning the attack, the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) directed its members to immediately boycott activities of the command with a view to giving it a total media blackout.

However, the State Commissioner of Police Sylvester Abiodun Alabi during a sympathetic visit to the NUJ secretariat apologised for the incident and also hold discussions with the leadership of the union, promising to compensate the victim.

Fulfilling the promise on Thursday at the state police command headquarters in Bauchi, Alabi presented a new laptop computer; two smartphones and a camera lost by the reporter during the ugly incident.

While commending the NUJ leadership in the state for calling off a planned street protest by its members against police brutality after he held a discussion with them, the state police boss pleaded for the lifting of the ban placed on the coverage of police activities in the state.

This, according to Alabi, was to enable the members of the public to know about police operations in the state.

- Advertisement -

He assured NUJ of the police readiness to work harmoniously with journalists in the best interest of the people of the state.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Police replace items lost by brutalised journalist in Bauchi

THE Bauchi State Police Command has replaced the items of  Damina Yusuf, a reporter...
Featured News

Brave Afghans mark country’s 102nd Independence Day with anti-Taliban protests

IN a show of bravery and patriotism under an uncertain Taliban regime, hundreds of...
Featured News

Lai Mohammed claims Nigeria is winning terrorism war, but exagerrates success

The Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is winning the...
Conflict and Security

Council chair backs police, says Irigwe youths killed 25 worshippers

THE Chairman, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State Shehu Bala, has confirmed...
Business and Economy

Buhari erred by excluding Osinbajo, BPE, others in PIA Implementation Committee – Expert

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari's composition of the Implementation Committee of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBrave Afghans mark country’s 102nd Independence Day with anti-Taliban protests

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.