Police restate ban on tinted vehicles, covered number plates in FCT

COMMISSIONER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Babaji Sunday has restated the ban on tinted vehicles and covered plate numbers within the city.

He said this while speaking on security during a press briefing held in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of tinted vehicles and covered number plates within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

During the briefing, Sunday disclosed that more strategies were being utilised by the command to beef up security within the FCT, including frequent raids on certain notorious areas.

“We have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on blackspots especially drug spots,” he said.

Sunday noted that the command had become more efficient due to information acquired through interaction with community members.

“It is worthy of note that one of the command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious car theft syndicate, which was not only achieved by the diligence of the police detectives on stop and search operation, but also by the effort of residents who provided credible information to the police,” he said.

He urged residents to be more security conscious and provide security operatives with reliable information when necessary. He added that those who failed to desist from criminal activities in the city would face the wrath of the law.