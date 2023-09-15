Police vow ‘comprehensive investigation’ into Mohbad’s death

THE Nigeria Police Force has pledged a comprehensive investigation into the death of singer and songwriter Ileriuwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Force made this known Thursday, September 14 in a statement shared on its official X account.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen.”

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold”, the statement read in part.

The Police urged the deceased’s family and friends to cooperate with the Lagos Commissioner of Police by providing valuable information to aid the investigation. They also requested that the public avoid making statements that could compromise the investigation.

Petition by the late artiste

Shortly after the young artiste’s passing on Tuesday and his burial in the Ikorodu area of the state the following day, a petition emerged online revealing that he had submitted a complaint to the Police over alleged threats to his life two months before his death.

Mohmad’s petition to the Nigeria Police carrying a stamp of the Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State

In the petition shared by a music blogger Ayo Jaguda on X, Mohbad named individuals, including SamLerry Elegushi and Elele, detailing alleged threats from them to his life and the destruction of equipment worth over N5 million he was using for a video shoot with another artiste, Zlatan Ibile.

He addressed the petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on June 27, 2023.

The petition has a received stamp on it.

The late artiste’s grievances were multifaceted, encompassing not only threats to life but also significant financial losses and claims of affiliation with a prominent figure which he appealed to the Police authorities, seeking their protection and intervention to safeguard his life.



