Police withdraw Sanusi Abuja invitation over Sallah violence in Kano

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has withdrawn its invitation for Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear in Abuja for questioning over the violence that marred the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano.

The police instead opted to send investigators to obtain his statement in the state.

This development followed growing concerns from prominent Nigerians, including Chidi Odinkalu, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, and Kano residents that the invitation could further escalate political tensions in the ancient city, already simmering due to a heated Emirship dispute.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, Force spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to proceed to Kano for the interview.

The move, he said, is in line with efforts to ensure that police actions are not ‘politicised or misinterpreted.’

The ICIR reports that Sanusi had earlier been summoned via a letter dated April 4 to report to the FID headquarters in Abuja on April 8.

The letter, signed by CP Olajide Ibitoye on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of FID, sought his appearance over violence involving members of his entourage after the Eid prayers at Kofar Mata.

Sanusi presided over prayers attended by Governor Abba Yusuf and other officials. However, while returning to the palace, violence erupted when Sanusi mounted a horse, according to the police.

The altercation led to the death of one vigilante and injuries to others.

One of the victims, Surajo Rabiu, a local vigilante, was said to have been stabbed to death, while another, Aminu Suleman, sustained severe injuries among the Sanusi entourage.

According to reports, the vigilante members were attacked while they were providing a shield for Sanusi.

The Kano State Police command subsequently launched an investigation, setting up an eight-member panel to probe the incident.

The panel was tasked to unravel the immediate causes of the violence and “any defiance to the command’s overt ban on all forms of Durbar or horse riding throughout the Sallah celebration, based on security concerns in the state.”

Withdrawing the invitation to question Sanusi in Abuja on Sunday, the police stated, “The invitation was initially issued to enable Alhaji Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“However, following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicised or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn. Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement.

“The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism,” the statement added.

The police said it had warned all the parties involved in the Sallah celebrations about the risks of holding parallel ceremonies and viewed the incident as avoidable in the lead-up to the Eid celebration.

It noted that credible intelligence at the disposal of the NPF had indicated that the two ‘disputed Emirs’ in Kano State – Alhaji Ado Bayero and Alhaji Lamido Sanusi were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals.

“To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, mni, to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in kano and the Kano State Government.

”It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety, and none of the disputed emirs would ride on horse on Sallah day,” the statement added.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing power struggle in Kano’s traditional institution, which has been fraught with controversy since Sanusi’s reinstatement in 2024.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a judgment on the matter, which has been ongoing since Sanusi’s reinstatement was validated by a recent law repealing the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024.