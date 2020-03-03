Pope catches cold, tests negative to Coronavirus

EITHY-THREE -year-old Pope Francis has undergone a Coronavirus test after speculations that the head of the catholic church had caught the virus after taking slightly ill.

Reports state that the Pope started suffering from a cough, a slight temperature, a sore throat and chills since leading a procession in Rome, last week.

It was gathered that the illness led the Pope to cancel several public engagements. However, newspaper Il Messaggero reported that the Pope tested negative to Coronavirus.

While this might come as a relief for many Christians and Catholic devotees, the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy remains worrying for global health experts.

Less than 24 hours ago, CNN reported that there has been a 50 percent increase in recorded cases of Coronavirus in the European country.

According to Italy’s Civil Protection Authority, it was reported that Italy now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 1,128 confirmed cases on Saturday.

And not fewer than 34 people have died from the virus in the country and Italy has the highest number of cases than any other country outside Asia.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the House of Representatives on Tuesday suspended its plenary for two weeks in a bid to contain a possible outbreak of the virus within the national assembly.

It was part of the resolution of the House, after a motion of urgent public importance by representative Uyime Idem, and seconded by Ndudi Elumelu, on the need for immediate action to prevent any new cases of the virus.