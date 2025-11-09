Post Anambra 2025 governorship election LIVE – CHECK

By Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition.

THE 2025 Anambra Governorship Election has come to a close, but the story is far from over. This LIVE update brings you the latest developments.

Our team of journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, social media monitors, editors, and OSINT experts are on ground at the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition’s (NFC) Election Situation Rooms located in Lagos and Abuja, to debunk election-related misinformation and disinformation content targeted at causing voter apathy, inciting violence or influencing the outcome of gubernatorial poll.

Do you have an election-related claim you want us to fact-check?

Share with the NFC via WhatsApp here.

This page is constantly being

updated with verified checks. Kindly scroll downward to read them.

CLAIM 4

CLAIM: An X user, @whitenigerian, claimed the final result of the 2025 Anambra election has been released, with APGA getting 72.5% of the votes, APC 17.4%, LP 2%, and PDP 0.2%

FINDINGS: As of 7:10 AM, the NFC checked the INEC Election Result Viewer (IReV) and noticed that only 99.33% of the results have been collated. Moreover, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not announced the final results of the election. Furthermore, the NFC contacted Amina Miango, an election observer from the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID), who stated that there has yet to be an official announcement from INEC. Besides, no reputable news outlet has reported the announcement of any Anambra election result.

VERDICT: INCORRECT

SOURCES: IReV portal, CJID election observer

DATE: 9/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Cole Praise

EDITORS: Simbiat Bakare

CLAIM 3

CLAIM: The African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition posted some photos of collation sheets on its X account, claiming the results were fake to discredit the coalition.

FINDINGS: A comparison between the photos uploaded by the user and those available on the INEC IReV portal for polling units 005 Amadim V Square I (Achalla III LGA), 010 UGA B.S.S I (Aguata LGA), 039 Obosi Central School III, and 014 Obosi Central School I (both in Idemili North LGA) shows that the results are identical, accurate, and were not manipulated, contrary to the ADC coalition’s claim.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

SOURCES: INEC IREV Portal

DATE: 9/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Fatimah Quadri

EDITORS: Simbiat Bakare & Bamas Victoria

CLAIM 2

CLAIM: A Facebook user claimed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only got 1,401 votes in the Anambra election as of Sunday, November 9.

FINDINGS: Mainstream media reports the total figure for PDP in the election as 1,401. Meanwhile, INEC has declared Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the election after polling a total of 422,664 votes, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 99,445 votes.

VERDICT: CORRECT

SOURCES: TVC News, Punch Newspaper

DATE: 9/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

EDITORS: Simbiat Bakare & Bamas Victoria

CLAIM 1

CLAIM: The ADC coalition shared an image of a Ghana-Must-Go bag stuffed with money on X (archived here) as evidence of “collusion everywhere” in the election; that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) “turned the process into a heist and pushed out the coalition.”

FINDINGS: A reverse image check reveals that the image of the “Ghana Must Go” bag shared by ADC is unrelated to the just-concluded election. The image is from 2019, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized cash during a patrol against vote-buying in Makurdi, Benue State. Although there have been reports of vote buying, Premium Times and Sahara TV posted the exact picture on Mar. 9, 2019.

VERDICT: Misleading

SOURCES: Premium Times, Sahara TV

DATE: 9/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Amarachi Onwuzulike

EDITORS: Bamas Victoria & Lois Ugbede