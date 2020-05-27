Presidency denies reports on Buhari canceling appointments, approvals made by Abba Kyari

NIGERIAN Presidency on Tuesday night denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled appointments and memos approved by his former chief of staff late Abba Kyari

Reacting to the report the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, described the reports as false.

Garba urged Nigerians to disregard the reports, adding that Buhari has not given anyone such power.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter page, he stated that “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

Reports had over the weekend emerged that the President directed his new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, to cancel all appointments and approvals made by the late Chief of staff Abba Kyari.

The reports claimed that 150 memos were signed without Buhari’s permission.

Garba assured that there is not a grain of truth in these reports and pleaded Nigerians that should ignore the insinuations behind them.

He said President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019 and he has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.