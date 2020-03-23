Presidency directs NASS members who returned from abroad to report to NCDC test centers

Uthman samad

THE Presidency has written to the leadership of National Assembly to direct its members who recently returned to the country from abroad to report themselves at the nearest test centre of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



The letter written by Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President followed refusal by the returnee lawmakers to make themselves available for test at the airports.

Kyari noted in the letter that “airport screenings are our primary line of defense and refusal by any citizen to subject to these tests is a threat to our nation.”

A copy of the letter addressed to Olufemi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, sighted by The ICIR, urged the speaker to direct such members of the House to report themselves for test.

“Accordingly, you are kindly requested to direct all members of the House of Representatives who returned to Nigeria from foreign trips to report themselves to the nearest NCDC test centre with immediate effect,”Kyari wrote.



Earlier on Monday morning, The ICIR reported that the NCDC announced that Nigeria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, taking the total cases of Covid-19 recorded in Nigeria so far, to 35 with only one person reported dead.