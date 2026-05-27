Presidency threatens legal action against VDM over alleged Tinubu audio

THE Presidency has threatened legal action against popular social media commentator Martins Otse, also known VeryDarkMan (VDM), over alleged circulation of an AI-generated audio he attributed to President Bola Tinubu.

The president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued the warning on Wednesday in reaction to a video in which VDM played the audio and asked followers to judge its authenticity.

“This VDM needs to face the weight of the law for being the conveyor and disseminator of a fake audio of President Tinubu. This is a clear case of an egregious abuse of the social media platform,” he wrote.

Onanuga’s reaction followed a quote-retweet of a post by an X user identified as Aneex, who criticised the video and accused VDM of exploiting emotions for political propaganda.

In the video VDM posted, he urged his followers in a mix of Pidgin English and English to judge the authenticity of the audio for themselves.

“You people watch it, see this next video I’m about to play. After you people watch it, we’ll come decide whether na for shrine them cook una mind. All the people wey wan support Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2027, you go come know whether they don cook your mind,” VDM said.

The audio allegedly featured Tinubu’s voice making controversial remarks, including claims that insecurity in the South-East was deliberate, that he had asked Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to step down for him in 2022, that he was unconcerned about Nigerians’ hardship, and that World Bank loans were being used to finance elections.

“This man does not have anything to offer. Come 2027, any other option is welcome. But for me, myself and I, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot offer us anything anymore. So, he should go,” after playing the audio, VDM added.

However, checks by The ICIR shows VDM questioning the credibility of the video shared by Bolaji Fesomade on X.

“You will soon tell the world where you saw that video and how you guy edit it,” VDM wrote in reaction to the video.