Prince Harry, Meghan arrive Lagos

THE Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, have arrived in Lagos State as part of their three-day visit to Nigeria.

They are expected to meet with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House in Marina.

In Lagos, the British Royal couple were guests of the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic held at the Ilupeju Grammar School.

The President of the Giant of Africa Foundation, Masai Ujiri, commended the royal couple for inspiring young kids in Africa through sports.

The couples said they were delighted to be involved in programmes empowering young people in Africa.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle landed in Nigeria on Friday as part of their promotion of the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for wounded military veterans.

While visiting the officer’s mess complex in Abuja, on Saturday, Harry’s team dressed in yellow played off in an exhibition against a team led by Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, the country’s top military commander.

The prince’s team took an early lead with players seated on foam mats, some with missing legs.

But his team lost the match to the commander’s squad Team CDS.

The couple later attended a reception for military families where they were greeted by traditional dancers who also performed acrobatics.

They also visited a Light Way Academy to open an event on mental health in Abuja, where they were welcomed by students.

The couple had visited Kaduna State where they were received by the state Governor Uba Sani and other government officials.

Prince Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria at the invitation of the Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa and the final day of their official itinerary is today, in Lagos.

After the basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, they will attend a cultural reception and conclude the day at a polo fundraiser for Nigeria’s ‘unconquered’.

The national charity dedicated to veterans’ works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation.

It had earlier been announced that their visit to Nigeria would showcase Prince Harry’s adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.