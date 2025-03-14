Proposed Fly Nigeria Act ready for submission to National Assembly – Keyamo

THE Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced that the Federal Government is set to introduce the proposed Fly Nigeria Act to the National Assembly.

Keyamo disclosed this at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing on Thursday, March 13, in Abuja.

The policy aims to boost the country’s aviation industry by mandating government officials to prioritise local airlines for official trips.

“We are in the process of pushing the Fly Nigeria Act to the National Assembly. There is a Fly America Act, and I believe there is also a Fly India Act. Most major countries have their own ‘Fly Act’ to promote their national airlines,” Keyamo stated.

The minister noted that the proposed legislation would require that all government-funded official trips be taken using Nigerian airlines.

“Only when a local airline does not operate on a particular route can an international airline be used,” he explained.

The ICIR reports that the minister unveiled the Act on Friday, December 13, 2024, to empower local airlines and ensure fair competition.

The Act is primarily focused on ensuring Nigerian flag carriers are given priority for all government-funded travel, whether domestic, regional, or international, and priority extended to connecting flights as well.

At the ministerial press briefing, Keyamo maintained that the Fly Nigeria Act is not just an aviation policy but also a strategic move to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

“This will be enacted as a law. We are unsure how nationalism will influence its reception, but it is a key policy push from us,” the minister explained.

He maintained that the initiative aligns with the federal government’s vision of a $1 trillion economy.

“The Fly Nigeria Act is almost ready in draft form. It aims to further boost business within the country, contributing to the $1 trillion economy that the President envisions.

“Once the Fly Nigeria Act is finalised, we will present it to the Federal Executive Council for approval. After that, we will take it to the National Assembly to ensure that local airlines are given priority on international routes before international airlines,” he said.

Keyamo reiterated that the Fly Nigeria Act is expected to drive increased patronage for local airlines, stimulate growth in the aviation sector, and ultimately retain more revenue within Nigeria. He added that the process for its formal adoption was already in motion.

The ICIR also reports that the federal government has changed the name of the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The new name was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.