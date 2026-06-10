Pulitzer Center opens applications for AI Accountability Fellowships

THE Pulitzer Centre is inviting applications for its AI Accountability Fellowship 2026–2027, a fully funded programme designed to support journalists reporting on the real-world impact of artificial intelligence systems.

The fellowship will fund in-depth investigative reporting that examines how AI is used in areas such as policing, healthcare, hiring, social welfare, and surveillance, with a strong focus on accountability, transparency, and human impact.

Selected fellows will receive financial support (up to $25,000), mentorship, training, and access to a global network of journalists working on AI-related investigations.

Open to staff and freelance journalists worldwide, the programme encourages ambitious, evidence-based reporting projects that explore how AI systems are built, deployed, and regulated—and how they affect everyday people and communities.

The fellowship runs for 10 months, beginning in September 2026, and includes additional support for engagement and impact activities to help ensure reporting reaches wider audiences.

The deadline is July 12, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.