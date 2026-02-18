back to top

Pulitzer Centre invites proposals for journalism grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
THE Pulitzer Centre is launching a special call for journalism grants focusing on transparency and governance topics in the environmental sector.

Journalists, editors, and media organisations are invited to submit proposals.

The Centre aims to support projects that shed light on how the global environment and ecosystems are regulated, the impact of regulation on communities that depend on ecosystems, the interests that endanger these ecosystems, and key policies and actions that need enforcement.

The organiser says, “The special call for grants seeks journalism proposals that focus on how governments manage natural resources; harmful industrial and corporate practices; potential conflict of interest and corruption; and the impact on biodiversity, nidigenous communities, human rights, and climate”.

“We particularly welcome applications from the Global South and seek reporting from Africa, Latin America, and South and Southeast Asia.

The Centre is interested in stories that expose financial institutions, investors, and companies that are financing unsustainable deforestation, mining, fishing, or other natural resource exploitation.

It encourages projects that reveal how the lack of regulation and enforcement is facilitating criminal activity such as smuggling, illegal logging, greenwashing, poaching, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU)

“We will prioritise clear investigative and data-driven methodologies that approach a topic systemically to expose wrongdoing, loopholes, corruption, and other abuses in the management of natural resources”.

Successful applicants will be notified by March 20, 2026. For approved projects, half of the grant amount is generally paid after the contract is signed, and the remaining will be paid upon submission of the principal material for publication or broadcast.

Submission deadline is February 28, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

