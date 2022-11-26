28 C
Abuja

Qatar 2022: Qualification permutations as round two matches continue

NewsNews Analysis
Joel Ayomide Adejola
AS the second round of the FIFA World Cup group stages continues today, here is a compilation of possible scenarios for each group.

Group A and Group B games were played yesterday, and six of the eight teams will have their fates decided on the final matchday.

Netherlands victory over Qatar sealed their qualification and eliminated the latter. Qatar become the first host nation to lose both of their opening games of the World Cup.

Group A (Round 3)

Ecuador – Senegal; Netherlands – Qatar

  • The Netherlands now need to win or draw to qualify. They will still qualify if they lose and Ecuador beats Senegal.
  • Ecuador needs to win or draw to qualify. They remain in contention to qualify if they lose and Qatar beats the Netherlands.
  • Senegal needs to win to qualify but remain in contention if they draw, and Qatar beat the Netherlands.
  • Qatar is eliminated.
Group B (Round 3)

Wales – England; Iran – USA

  • All teams remain in contention heading into the final round.
  • England needs a win or draw to qualify.
  • A defeat or draw would send Wales out.
  • A win for Iran will see them through.
Group C (Round 2)

Poland – Saudi Arabia; Argentina – Mexico

  • A defeat would eliminate Argentina.
  • Saudi Arabia can qualify with a win.
  • Neither Mexico nor Poland can have their fate sealed either way on Matchday 2.
Group D (Round 2)

Tunisia – Australia; France – Denmark

  • France can qualify with a win.
  • A defeat would eliminate Australia.
  • Denmark and Tunisia can neither qualify nor be eliminated on Matchday 2.
Group E (Round 2)
Spain – Germany; Japan – Costa Rica

  • A win would see Spain through if Costa Rica fail to win against Japan.
  • A win would send Japan through if Germany fail to win against Spain.
  • If Germany lose, they would no longer be able to qualify if Costa Rica fail to win against Japan.
  • If Costa Rica lose, they would no longer be able to qualify if Germany fail to win against Spain.
Group F (Round 2)

Belgium – Morocco; Croatia – Canada

  • Belgium can qualify with a win.
  • A defeat would eliminate Canada.
  • Morocco and Croatia can neither qualify nor be eliminated on Matchday 2.
Group G (Round 2)

Cameroon – Serbia; Brazil – Switzerland

  • A defeat would knock Serbia out if Brazil fail to win against Switzerland.
  • A win would Brazil see through if Cameroon fail to win against Serbia.
  • A defeat would knock Cameroon out if Switzerland fail to win against Brazil.
  • A win would see Switzerland through if Serbia fail to win against Cameroon.
Group H (Round 2)

Korea Republic – Ghana; Portugal – Uruguay

  • Portugal would qualify with a win.
  • A defeat eliminate Ghana.
  • Uruguay and Korea Republic can neither qualify nor be eliminated on Matchday 2.

This list is does not contain every potential scenario. There are other factors which could determine the outcome of the groups by the final matchday.

If teams are level on points by the final matchday, the ranking will be made following this order:

  1. Goal difference
  2. Goals scored
  3. Head-to-head result
  4. Head-to-head goal difference in matches between level-teams
  5. Head-to-head goals scored in matches between the level-teams
  6. Fair play points
  7. Drawing lots
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Author Page

Joel currently monitors and writes stories affecting the local political and sports atmosphere. In his spare time, he strives to accentuate data privacy legislation on the continent.

Additionally, Joel regularly curates tactical analyses on football–check his Twitter page (@crunchpick) for more.

