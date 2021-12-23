34.1 C
Abuja

Queen Silekunola breaks up with Ooni after three years

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole

Related

2mins read

QUEEN Silekunola Naomi has ended her marriage with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The marriage between the estranged couple lasted three years.

Announcing the divorce on her social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, on Thursday, the founder of the En-Heralds Ministry said she would focus on caring for the only son she bore for the monarch, charity and her church.  

The divorce came after the monarch revealed that he almost committed suicide after taking an N8 billion loan for a botched high-rise building project years ago.

Similarly, the monarch was in the news for the wrong reason days ago, following attacks from his first love, Omolara.

The Ooni had her first child and daughter, Adeola, when he was 19, through Omolara.

Omolara accused the monarch of abandoning Adeola for years but took to social media to celebrate her when she clocked 28.

- Advertisement -

But Omolara’s father swiftly defended the monarch, saying the Ooni never wronged his family.

Tadenikawo, the one-year-old product of the Silekunola’s marriage to Ooni, is the monarch’s only son.

Silekunola Naomi, Ooni’s former wife

The woman said the prince was her first and only child, against what a section of the public assumed, adding that the monarch had a different character at home from what people thought he was.

According to her, while the union lasted, she remained the only wife, but she said there were ‘side attractions’ which were never an issue.

Silekunola said the Ooni contacted her for marriage, against insinuations that a prophetess linked them together or arranged the marriage. She explained that the monarch introduced the prophetess to her after their wedding.

The former queen said she had moved on with her life and would no longer be a slave to her thoughts.

She also said she would no longer be called the palace queen but people’s queen.

- Advertisement -

She urged aggrieved parties to the union to maintain the peace because of her son.

Part of her message read: “Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

“I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later. The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

Ooni

“I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece. I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. 

“He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.”

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Queen Silekunola breaks up with Ooni after three years

QUEEN Silekunola Naomi has ended her marriage with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan...
News

Security operatives kill two protesters, injure four others in Katsina

RESIDENTS of Kanon Haki have accused security operatives of killing two protesters and leaving...
News

Bandits kill 119 persons in 10 days

NO FEWER THAN 119 persons were killed by bandits in the last 10 days...
Business and Economy

Arik Air dismisses pilots over ‘acts of indiscipline’

Arik Air, on Thursday, dismissed several of its pilots over what it called 'acts...
Business and Economy

Calm returns to Magodo after planned demolition

.....Residents Associations vow court action against Police .....Bus drivers stop work .....Matter to appear in court...
Advertisement

Most Read

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

FCT Police begin investigation of officers in viral extortion video

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why I refused to sign electoral bill – Buhari

Torture, modern slavery of Almajiri children in northern Nigeria

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Without investigation, Osun Police release SSS operative who allegedly killed 21-year-old Temitope

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos Okada riders (PART 2)

Dowen College: Five students involved in alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni granted N1m bail...

Magodo residents panic as land ownership tussle gets messier

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSecurity operatives kill two protesters, injure four others in Katsina

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.