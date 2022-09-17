21.2 C
Abuja

Racism: Real Madrid throws weight behind Vini Jr

NewsWorld News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Real Madrid Winger, Vinicius Junior
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

REAL MADRID has thrown its weight behind Brazillian winger, Vinicius Junior, in the light of recent attacks on his mode of goal celebration. 

The left winger is known to usually dance at the end of his goals, to the ire of his opponents.

Several commentators and pundits have taken a swipe at him, including the president of the Spanish Agents Association, Pedro Bravo, who compared Vinicius’ behaviour to that of a monkey after the Brazilian winger performed his goal celebration dance against Mallorca, last Sunday.

Bravo said, “Vinicius will have to respect the opponents. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey.”

Real Madrid has, however, supported Vinicius by releasing a statement on its website condemning all kinds of racist comments towards players, vowing legal actions if these comments continue.

The statement read, “Real Madrid CF rejects all kinds of racist and xenophobic expressions and behaviors in the field of football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made in recent hours against our player Vinicius Junior.

“Real Madrid wants to show all its love and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who understands football as an attitude towards life based on joy, respect and sportsmanship.

“Football, which is the most global sport that exists, must be an example of values and coexistence.”

- Advertisement -

The club said it has instructed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who uses racist expressions towards our players.

Similarly, Brazillian compatriots like Neymar and Pele have hailed the attacker, with what has now become a worldwide trend with the hashtag #BailaVini across all social media platforms.

Neymar supporting Brazillian winger and compatriot, Vinicius Junior

“Dribble, dance and be yourself, happy to be who you are! Go for the top, my friend, we will dance on your next goal,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Pele wrote, “Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s more than that. It’s a real party. Although, unfortunately, racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected. #BailaViniJr”

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

NCAA renews Azman’s ATL for five years

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has renewed Azman Air’s Air Transport Licence (ATL)...
Factcheck

Fact Check: Video shot 26 years before Queen Elizabeth II’s birth circulates online with FALSE claim

A video purportedly showing the moment Queen Elizabeth II was throwing food at African...
National News

Media rights group faults claims on Baguada Kaltho’s death, calls for probe

NIGERIA'S media rights group, Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER), has faulted claims by a...
Factcheck

Fact Check: White goat at King Charles III crowning NOT for sacrifice

A post on Facebook claimed that a white goat in an image taken at...
News

Wike signs law allowing women’s inheritance of family property

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has signed into law a bill which allows women to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNCAA renews Azman’s ATL for five years
Next articleFG disclaims highways toll collection, pledges to prosecute perpetrators

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.