Racism: Real Madrid throws weight behind Vini Jr

REAL MADRID has thrown its weight behind Brazillian winger, Vinicius Junior, in the light of recent attacks on his mode of goal celebration.

The left winger is known to usually dance at the end of his goals, to the ire of his opponents.

Several commentators and pundits have taken a swipe at him, including the president of the Spanish Agents Association, Pedro Bravo, who compared Vinicius’ behaviour to that of a monkey after the Brazilian winger performed his goal celebration dance against Mallorca, last Sunday.

Bravo said, “Vinicius will have to respect the opponents. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey.”

Real Madrid has, however, supported Vinicius by releasing a statement on its website condemning all kinds of racist comments towards players, vowing legal actions if these comments continue.

The statement read, “Real Madrid CF rejects all kinds of racist and xenophobic expressions and behaviors in the field of football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made in recent hours against our player Vinicius Junior.

“Real Madrid wants to show all its love and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who understands football as an attitude towards life based on joy, respect and sportsmanship.

“Football, which is the most global sport that exists, must be an example of values and coexistence.”

The club said it has instructed its legal services to take legal action against anyone who uses racist expressions towards our players.

Similarly, Brazillian compatriots like Neymar and Pele have hailed the attacker, with what has now become a worldwide trend with the hashtag #BailaVini across all social media platforms.

“Dribble, dance and be yourself, happy to be who you are! Go for the top, my friend, we will dance on your next goal,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Pele on IG for Vinicius. 🤍🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/1Ci63Q8P8P — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 16, 2022

Pele wrote, “Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s more than that. It’s a real party. Although, unfortunately, racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected. #BailaViniJr”