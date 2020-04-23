Recalcitrant COVID-19 patients to be forcefully evacuated to treatment centres —FCTA

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will invoke the relevant laws that enables it to mandatorily evacuate recalcitrant COVID-19 patients to treatment centers.

This was part of the decisions taken after a meeting of the FCT COVID-19 Emergency Response Team and the FCTA Management which took place on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister disclosed that Muhammad Bello, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction that some COVID-19 positive individuals were refusing to go to treatment centers and instead preferred to treat themselves in their homes.

According to the statement, Bello said existing laws would be used to force such persons to go to treatment centers explaining that their staying at home posed great risks not just to their families but also immediate communities.

“Since we have begun to witness community transmission of the virus, it is imperative that we must do everything within our power to stop the spread even if we have to compel such persons to go to treatment centers,” the Minister said

In order to prevent further spread of the virus within the communities, Bello said it was resolved that massive testing would be carried out in areas where community transmission has been established, including Mabushi, Gishiri and Utako.

The statement said the Response Team also encouraged all residents to wear face masks when outside in the public and also encouraged them to make their own face masks from cloth and wear them always.

It added that the meeting also reviewed the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT and the measures taken to contain it.

“So far, a total of 263 staff made up of 66 doctors, 103 nurses, nine pharmacists, 15 laboratory scientists and 70 other staff have been trained while 337 others are slated for training which is on-going in batches,” it said.

The FCT has recorded 119 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, second behind Lagos state that has recorded 504 confirmed cases.

The meeting was chaired by Malam Muhammad Bello, FCT Minister, and had in attendance Ramatu Aliyu,the Minister of State, Chinyeaka Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Ag Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Josephine Okechukwu , the Director of Public Health, heads of the various sub committees of the Response Team and other senior staff of the administration.