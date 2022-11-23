32.2 C
Reporters Without Borders Germany offers scholarship program

Blessing Otoibhi
REPORTERS Without Borders Germany is calling for applications for its Berlin Scholarship Program themed ‘Empowering Journalists in the Digital Field’.

The program is slated for April 2023 until November 2023, and 10 journalists from crisis areas will be invited to Berlin for a period of four months each.

The selected participants of the Berlin Scholarship Program will complete a comprehensive training program in digital security issues relevant to their work.

The program will cover travel, visa costs, an apartment, monthly pocket money and public transport.

Professional journalists, bloggers and citizen journalists from countries in crisis or war can apply to stay in Berlin for four months.

Applicants must have a good command of English. They must have the intention to return to their country after the fellowship.

The deadline for the submission of applications is December 5, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

