Reps summon Ribadu, service chiefs over worsening insecurity

THE House of Representatives has directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and heads of Nigeria’s security institutions to appear before it to provide explanations on the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The decision was reached during Tuesday’s sitting of members of the lower national legislative chamber after lawmakers considered and approved a motion by Sulaiman Gumi, who represents Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara State.

The move comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with violent attacks linked to banditry, terrorism, kidnappings, and other criminal activities that have left hundreds of families displaced and grieving.

During deliberations, legislators expressed dissatisfaction with the persistent violence despite repeated promises from both the Federal Government and security agencies that the situation would be brought under control.

The invitation followed growing public concern over a series of recent attacks, including incidents targeting educational institutions. The abduction of pupils and teachers in parts of Oyo and Borno states has further heightened fears among citizens and renewed questions about the effectiveness of current security measures.

Pressure has also mounted on the administration of President Bola Tinubu, with some Nigerians calling for changes within the nation’s security architecture, with the hope of achieving better results against the menace.

The latest parliamentary action comes not long after Tinubu addressed the plight of victims still being held by kidnappers. In a statement personally signed to commemorate Children’s Day on May 27, the president acknowledged the pain faced by affected families.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families but are being held captive by criminals. Some children have been forced into fear. Some parents cannot join today’s celebration because their hearts are set on one prayer: ‘Bring our children home.”

The president assured citizens that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of those in captivity. However, fresh incidents have continued to fuel concerns over safety in several communities.

One of the attacks that drew national attention occurred on May 15 when gunmen stormed Community High School in Ahoro-Esinele, Oyo State. The assailants took away the school principal, several members of staff, and dozens of students. A teacher lost his life during the assault, while another victim who was abducted was later beheaded by the attackers.

The incident sparked demonstrations by teachers in Ogbomoso and intensified demands for stronger protection around schools.

Education stakeholders have also voiced alarm. The Nigeria Union of Teachers described the attacks as “barbaric and inhuman,” warning that continued threats against schools could force educators nationwide to reconsider their services.