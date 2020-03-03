Reps take two weeks off legislative duties, to setup measures against coronavirus in NASS

LAWMAKERS on Tuesday suspended plenary for two weeks in a bid to contain a possible outbreak of the coronavirus within the National Assembly.

It was part of the resolution of the house, after a motion of urgent public importance by representative Uyime Idem, and seconded by Ndudi Elumelu, on the need for immediate action to prevent any new cases of the virus

At the opening of the legislative session which was presided by Deputy Speaker of the house, Ahmed Idris, the deliberations were kicked in motion by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of Isuikwato/Umunneochi constituency of Abia State raised concerns at the level of national preparedness against the outbreak.

She also called on border and airport personnel to ensure those coming into the country are effectively monitored which was adopted by the members of the house.

Nasir Ahmed, representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, decried the few isolation centres in Nigeria which would grossly be inadequate to cater if there is a possible outbreak.

However, Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made another prayer to the motion that the lawmakers adjourn for two weeks to allow adequate preparation for the disease at the National Assembly Complex.

There was no assigned date for the lawmakers to take the two – weeks leave, off legislative duties to prepare for protective mechanisms within the National Assembly.

Josiah Uyime, representing Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, called on the Federal Government to release more funds to the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in order to quarantine, treat, and contain the COVID-19 virus.

The lawmaker added that the situation was dire and globally about 3,000 people have died and over 90,000 are infected with the virus.

He called on the leadership of NASS to set up an ad-hoc committee to liaise with relevant health agencies to ensure the virus is contained.